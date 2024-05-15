After a bumpy road, the long-awaited Mortal Kombat 2 finally has a release date

Mortal Kombat will be punching its way into theaters in 2025, some four years after the first movie was released.

Warner Bros. has confirmed the long-awaited sequel’s release date as October 24, 2025. It will be landing in IMAX too, so expect bigger fights and more electrifying action for the video game adaptation.

Director Simon McQuoid is back in the chair for the follow-up to the 2021 original, but there are some big new cast members involved this time. Namely, The Boys star Karl Urban is playing the iconic Johnny Cage, as well as Tati Gabrielle joining as Jade. Damon Herriman has also been cast, and all of the teases so far have been setting him up as brutal adversary Quan Chi. The new cast joins the existing stars including Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Tadanobu Asano, Mehcad Brooks, Ludi Lin, Chin Han, Joe Taslim, and Hiroyuki Sanada.

It’s been a slightly bumpy road to the screen for the follow-up with work first starting back in 2022. Filming finally kicked off in 2023, but was then delayed by the ongoing actors’ strike last year. This means that filming only wrapped in late January 2024. It seems like there’s a route ahead too, as producer Todd Garner shared the news.

"To be clear, release dates are not picked solely on how long a movie is in post-production," he tweeted following the announcement. "There are numerous factors that come into play such as competitive releases, the studio’s slate, marketing focus, audience availability, etc, etc, as well as availability of IMAX screens."

