Uncharted actor Tati Gabrielle is in final talks to play Jade in Mortal Kombat 2

It sounds like Tati Gabrielle is gearing up to be cast as Jade in the Mortal Kombat 2 movie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gabrielle, who recently played Jo Braddock in the Uncharted movie, is in "final negotiations" to play Jade in the sequel to the 2021 film adaptation of Mortal Kombat.

Along with her role in Uncharted, Gabrielle is known for playing Gaia in The CW sci-fi series The 100, Prudence in the Netflix original series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and Marienne Bellamy in the Netflix series You.

Jade is a fan-favorite character from the Mortal Kombat video game series' roster, first appearing as a secret character in the second installment way back in 1993. Jade is a close friend to Princess Kitana, who she serves to protect. She's also one of Shao Kahn's hired assassins.

Some actors from the first Mortal Kombat movie, including Jessica McNamee (Sonya) and Josh Lawson (Kano), are said to be returning for the sequel. Meanwhile, The Boys and Dredd actor Karl Urban is set to join the cast as Johnny Cage.

News of Mortal Kombat 2 first surfaced near the beginning of 2022 following the success of the first movie at the box office and on HBO Max, despite lukewarm critical reception. Jeremy Slater, who's best-known for his writing credits on the 2015 Fantastic Four movie and the 2017 live-action adaptation of Death Note, is set to write the screenplay. Simon McQuoid is returning to direct.

Mortal Kombat 2 doesn't have a release date just yet