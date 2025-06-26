50 Cent has joined the cast of the long-delayed Street Fighter movie alongside Jason Momoa and WWE superstar Roman Reigns, and you know what, hell yeah

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson is set to star in the long-delayed Street Fighter movie – which already has a pretty wild cast.

Jackson is set to play Balrog, a boxer who first appeared as a non-playable boss in Street Fighter 2. According to The Hollywood Reporter, training is already underway as the rapper and actor plans to do all of his own stunts.

As of right now, the cast includes Jason Momoa as Blanka, Noah Centineo as Ken, Orville Peck as Vega, WWE superstar Roman Reigns as Akuma, martial artist-actor Andrew Koji as Ryu, and Callina Liang as Chun-Li.

In February, Kitao Sakurai (Bad Trip) was officially tapped as director after Talk to Me and Bring Her Back actors Danny and Michael Philippou stepped down from the project in 2024. Following the announcement, Street Fighter was reportedly removed from Sony's release schedule, with the movie having been set for a March 26, 2026 release. As of right now, there are no writers or studios (besides Legendary and Capcom) attached to the project. Production is set to start in August in Australia.

Jackson made his acting debut in 2005's Get Rich or Die Trying, a semi-autobiographical film about his life and rise to fame, and has more recently starred in the Starz drama Power, as well as The Expendables 3.

Street Fighter does not yet have a new release date. For more, check out our ever-growing list of upcoming video game movies.