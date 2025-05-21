2 months after being pulled from its 2026 release, the live-action Street Fighter movie is still alive and Jason Momoa and WWE superstar Roman Reigns are in talks to star

After news that the film had been pulled from its initial March 2026 release, Legendary's Street Fighter movie is still ago - and with four new cast members in tow.

According to Deadline, Andrew Koji (Bullet Train), Jason Momoa, Noah Centineo (Warfare), and WWE superstar Roman Reigns have all been added to the cast in undisclosed roles.

Details surrounding the live-action film have been a bit murky. In February, Kitao Sakurai (Bad Trip) was officially tapped as director after Danny and Michael Philippou stepped down from the project in 2024. Though the duo is known for horror, they released a viral Street Fighter comedy video titled Real Life Street Fighter via their RackaRacka Youtube channel back in 2016 - and ultimately had to drop the project due to scheduling conflicts.

In March, Street Fighter was reportedly removed from Sony's release schedule, with the movie having been slated for a March 26, 2026 release. As of right now, there are no writers or studios (besides Legendary) attached to the project. Despite Alan Ritchson being heavily associated with the film, he has not been officially cast as Guile - nor has he commented on any involvement.

A live-action movie based on the popular arcade game hit theaters in 1994, written and directed by Commando and Die Hard 2 director Stephen E. de Souza. Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li, directed by Andrzej Bartkowiak from a screenplay by Shogun showrunner Justin Marks, hit theaters in 2009.

Street Fighter does not yet have a new release date. For more, check out our ever-growing list of upcoming video game movies.