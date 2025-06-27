Street Fighter 6's latest outfit DLC adds the game's biggest batch of horny yet, which might distract people from the fact that this is only the second wave of costumes in 2 years

Capcom has finally announced a second batch of post-release costumes for Street Fighter 6 , and they sure are going to please a specific section of fans… and Luke's voice actor from the looks of things.

Street Fighter 6 is pretty beloved as far as fighting games go (especially when Tekken is having a real rough time right now ), but the biggest criticism is the absolute lack of costumes available for the characters when compared to previous entries. The game launched with default costumes, and one extra fit (which was an outfit from a previous game for most of the cast), but it took Capcom half a year to get Outfit 3 into the game for the cast. And then nothing.

Outfit 3 dropped in December 2023, and since then everyone's been wondering what's taking Capcom so long. Well, last night's Capcom Spotlight stream revealed that yes, we are finally getting Outfit 4, and Capcom has dropped the bikini DLC to hopefully distract from the fact that SF5 had way more costumes by this point.

The first wave of costumes releases on August 5 alongside Sagat , and features swimsuits for Kimberly, Chun Li, Cammy, Manon, A.K.I, Jamie, and Luke. Everyone is showing off a ton, and Capcom knows it, from the reactions to the fits in its Twitter replies. Including one Aleks Le – who voices Luke – simply responding, ahem, "im glornba caurm."

Even outside of the fanservice, these costumes are also deep cuts. The Chun Li and Cammy outfits are based on art by Kinu Nishimura made for Super Street Fighter 2 back in 1993. Meanwhile Manon's new outfit comes from the cover of the 2023 Street Fighter Swimsuit Special comic book by Udon, with the cover artist posting about their design being used on the Street Fighter subreddit.

It's unclear if the rest of the cast are going to have their beach bods on show when they get their Outfit 4 drop, or if there will be other themes. I mean, Zangief is already wearing the tiniest pair of pants in his classic SF2 outfit, so there's not much else you can do to make him skimpier. But then again, I'm sure these costumes will sell a ton and I'll have to deal with significantly more Cammy players playing poorly online, so why not do bikinis for the whole cast.



