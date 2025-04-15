As Tekken 8 emergency patch runs back controversial Season 2 changes, series producer Katsuhiro Harada says "I personally do not think this backlash is at all unjustified"

Tekken 8 's Season 2 release has gone down like a ton of bricks. Fans have absolutely hated the new balance changes introduced alongside the first DLC character of the new season – Anna Williams – leading Tekken 8 to be hit with an Overwhelmingly Negative rating on its Steam store page. However, Tekken series producer Katsuhiro Harada has taken the criticism on the chin, saying "I personally do not think this backlash is at all unjustified" in a response to a fan on Twitter ( via Automaton Media ).

Tekken 8 typically has updates that align with new DLC fighters being released; however, everything with Tekken 8 Season 2 has gone so poorly that Bandai Namco is releasing an emergency patch.

The Tekken Twitter account posted a thread announcing that the patch will be released on Thursday, April 17, at 11am JST (so 3am BST, and on April 16 at 10pm ET and 7pm PT).

The Season 2 update was meant to address concerns that Tekken 8 was too focused on offense, but somehow, it made the game even more offensive.

The Tekken account said, "We are aware that the certain added moves and performance adjustments in Season 2 have shifted too heavily toward offense. We sincerely apologize for the results."

The Bandai Namco account's thread also stated that its upcoming patch will include "Increase Maximum Health to Allow for More Exchanges in Neutral," "Gradual Adjustments to Overly High-Reward Moves," and "Rebalancing the Offensive and Defensive Aspects of the Heat System."

Meanwhile, the next major patch for Tekken is set to arrive in mid-May.

