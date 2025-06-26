A new Death Stranding 2 update has dropped and, just like Hideo Kojima's scripts, nobody knows what it means

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is finally out, and players are keenly exploring Hideo Kojima's latest game, but nobody knows what the mysterious day one-patch has done, as Kojima Productions is yet to release patch notes.

Now that Death Stranding 2 is out, naturally Kojima Productions is ready to move on to one of the many upcoming Hideo Kojima games , but there are still some people working on the game as it goes into post-release mode. In fact, Kojima Productions was quick to get changes out, as a brand new update with patch d dropped yesterday. And this monumental patch changes… uhh… something?

Very quickly fans flocked to the Death Stranding Reddit to figure out just what the new update did to the game, as Kojima Productions didn't release patch notes to go along with it. But would you believe it, no one else knows either. The only thing that has been reported is an issue where Performance mode has begun running in 1080p , but considering it apparently goes back to 4K when you put the system in rest mode and boot it back up, it's safe to assume that was an unintended issue.

During my playthrough of the game I experienced audio issues where music wouldn't start playing during specific moments, so hopefully this patch remedies that, but without notes we'll not know. Or maybe this is a Kojima ruse, and this update actually does some weird thing like destroy your game disk if you die, install GTA 6 onto your hard drive, or make the room stink like tar when you get pulled into a BT fight. Or perhaps it just made some incredibly minor improvements. Who's to say?

While you're here, be sure to take a look at our Death Stranding 2 review, and when you've rolled credits, you can check out our guide to Death Stranding 2's ending explained.