Tekken 8 game director owns up to Season 2 screwups: "We will continue to make steady, meaningful improvements one by one, and do our utmost to regain your trust"

Tekken 8's game director has commented on the extremely negatively received Season 2 patch after releasing an emergency patch for the game.

While Tekken 8 was pretty beloved at launch, the game's Season 2 update – which was released alongside the new DLC fighter, Anna Williams – has gone down like a lead zeppelin. The patch was intended to encourage more defensive play but ended up making the game even more offensive-focused (for a game that was built around offensive play, that's a bit too much). It resulted in an 'Overwhelmingly Negative' rating on the game's Steam Store page and caused the series' producer, Katsuhiro Harada, to admit that the backlash towards it was warranted .

Now that the emergency patch has arrived in-game, Tekken 8 game director Kohei Ikeda has posted a message to fans on Twitter to apologize for the issue. In the post, Ikeda said, "I would like to offer my heartfelt apologies as the Game Director for the fact that the recently released Season 2 did not meet your expectations and caused inconvenience due to critical issues." He added, "We take all of your feedback and comments very seriously. The entire team is working together with full commitment to resolve these problems and deliver a better gameplay experience."

While Tekken 8's new patch hasn't solved all of the problems with Season 2 just yet, Ikeda took time to promise that "We will continue to make steady, meaningful improvements one by one, and do our utmost to regain your trust." Hopefully this will all blow over by the time Tekken 8 decides to introduce Captain Planet or whatever it's going to do to one-up Negan's arrival in Tekken 7.



While you wait for Tekken 8 to get to a better place, you should check out our list of the best fighting games you can play right now .