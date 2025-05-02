"Yesterday was probably one of the worst days of my life": New No Rest for the Wicked update was such a mess, its lead dev and the Ori studio's founder immediately issued a 23-point hotfix

"Yesterday was probably one of the worst days of my life," Moon Studios co-founder and No Rest for the Wicked director Thomas Mahler wrote May 2 on Twitter after the action RPG's sloppy new update that, uh, most people replying to his post don't seem too disappointed by. Nevertheless, Mahler quickly issued an informal set of patch notes that approaches the length of the US Constitution.

On May 1, which was the day after Moon Studios released its gargantuan The Breach update , Mahler said in a separate Twitter post that "as you might imagine, we spent the entire time today analyzing what's going on and addressing some concerns."

The Breach introduced a boatload of UI changes, new quests, a Hardcore Mode, and about 32-pages worth of other fresh content. But some of the game's recent Not Recommended Steam reviews complain that The Breach actually just turns No Rest for the Wicked into an unpalatable version of Dark Souls.

In his response to backlash on Twitter, Mahler said he'd summarize just "some of the changes" Moon Studios would roll out – though, this summary is also a heavy 23-points long, addressing both big and small issues like roll invincibility frames and item drops.

After he managed to get it all out, Mahler reiterated in his May 2 post that he would "like to apologize to everyone out there – We obviously learned our lesson here and will never again make late changes without extensive testing. Hotfix is dropping in 55 Minutes."

"It wasn't that bad, but I understand," says one supportive player .

"No worries, Thomas!" says another . Perhaps he could have saved himself some trouble and stress.

