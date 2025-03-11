Ori and the Blind Forest developer is now "fully independent" after "months of negotiation" with what remained of its gutted publisher

News
By
published

Moon Studios also revealed a massive update for No Rest for the Wicked

No Rest for the Wicked
(Image credit: Moon Studios)

Ori and the Blind Forest developer Moon Studios is now "fully independent" after "months of negotiation" with what’s left of Private Division.

The studio moved away from the titular white dog-spirit-thing to create a Diablo-esque action RPG – No Rest for the Wicked – which launched into early access last year. The game was published by 2K Games’ subsidiary Private Division, but after 2K sold the publishing arm (which resulted in the closure of Roll7 and Intercept Games), many were unsure about how things would pan out for the game, especially since the studio went silent for several months. However, it’s good news as Moon Studios has announced it’s now fully independent and has secured the publishing rights for No Rest for the Wicked.

In a brand new episode of the Wicked Inside Showcase, Moon Studios explained that the sale of Private Division spurred the studio to start "months of negotiation" to buy the rights to No Rest for the Wicked. And this isn’t an announcement of intent; Moon Studios’ co-founder Thomas Mahler confirmed that the deal is done and that the studio is now "fully independent."

No Rest for the Wicked - Official Game Overview of The Breach | Wicked Inside Showcase 2 - YouTube No Rest for the Wicked - Official Game Overview of The Breach | Wicked Inside Showcase 2 - YouTube
Watch On

However, the studio wasn’t just sitting on its hands while negotiations were going on, with co-founder Gennadiy Korol saying, "We’ve used this extra time to create something truly special," before introducing the game’s latest update, ‘The Breach.’ The new update – launching on April 30, 2025 – is set to bring pretty much more of everything to the game. New areas like the Lowland Meadows and Marin Woods, new weapon archetypes with Gauntlets and Wands, as well as some visual and performance upgrades.

However, it’s the refinements and emphasis on replayability that make the update more exciting, giving a ton of quality-of-life updates like being able to teleport directly to your house and an overhauled storage system. On top of that, there’s a new Hardcore mode to give those of you looking for a challenge a new reason to go back to the game.

Alongside the new split from Private Division, Moon Studios is getting back together with Ori and the Blind Forest composer Gareth Coker, who has contributed some new tunes to No Rest for the Wicked’s The Breach update.

Gareth Coker is also contributing music to Dotemu’s recently announced roguelike brawler Absolum, which is set to launch later this year.

See more PC Gaming News
Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
Contributor

Scott has been freelancing for over two years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
No Rest for the Wicked.
As Metroidvania fans lament Ori dev's plan to work on its Souls-like for another 5 years at least, CEO says "we just had a call with Microsoft a few days ago" and "let's see what'll happen"
Hi-Fi Rush screenshot of protagonist Chai
Rescued The Evil Within and Hi-Fi Rush studio confirms it's making "games that only Tango Gameworks can make" after Krafton saved it from the Microsoft graveyard
Palworld
Palworld dev says he's swamped with offers for Pocketpair's new publishing company, which is all about "giving devs the financial freedom to make games they want"
Limbo
Developer behind beloved platformer Limbo regains ownership of his indie studio, announcing that "the road ahead will be entirely different"
The Blood of Dawnwalker
The Witcher 3 director's upcoming vampire RPG The Blood of Dawnwalker is "fully funded" and still on track, assures studio lead amid "rumored situation at NetEase"
Ravenswatch
Action roguelike Ravenswatch marks its Nintendo Switch release by dropping its first major free update
Latest in Action RPGs
No Rest for the Wicked
Ori and the Blind Forest developer is now "fully independent" after "months of negotiation" with what remained of its gutted publisher
Monster Hunter Wilds
Monster Hunter Wilds dev says the game's success is thanks to an "emphasis on the story," but I think that's only a tiny aspect of it
A Monster Hunter Wilds character holding binoculars.
Despite Monster Hunter Wilds suffering monstrous performance problems on PC, it still outsold the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions in the US
Skyrim
It took Skyrim players nearly 15 years to discover ingenious loot hack that completely changes the game and, uh, requires you to desecrate a couple corpses
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree final boss Radahn stares into the camera, holding a sword in each hand.
After 423 hours and over 15,000 total deaths, Elden Ring player finally beats Shadow of the Erdtree without the upgrades FromSoftware urged everyone to use: "Never give up"
Monster Hunter Wilds trailer screenshot showing a young woman with long blonde hair tied back into a ponytail smiling slightly, pumping her left fist in the air
Monster Hunter Wilds' Gemma actor requests "tips for beginners" from fans of Capcom's action RPG as it's the "first MH game that I've ever played"
Latest in News
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 screenshot showing Astarion, a pale male elf with short curly white hair and red eyes, looking over his shoulder with a smirk on his face
Baldur's Gate 3 Astarion actor comes face to face with what might just be the best merch to come of the RPG yet – a 5-foot Funko Pop figure of his character
Drop
New horror movie starring White Lotus and Yellowstone actors gets a great Rotten Tomatoes score as early reactions call it the "perfect date night movie"
Lois and Peter in Family Guy season 23
After 11 years, Family Guy suddenly brings back a deep-cut character for season 23
Key art for Katamari Damacy Rolling LIVE showing the Prince rolling a Katamari as the King of All Cosmos sits at a livestreaming setup.
The first all-new Katamari Damacy game in almost 8 years is trapped in Apple Arcade jail, and I can only hope it follows in Hello Kitty Island Adventure's footsteps to eventually escape
No Rest for the Wicked
Ori and the Blind Forest developer is now "fully independent" after "months of negotiation" with what remained of its gutted publisher
The cast of Thunderbolts
Marvel fans are revealing who they'd like to see added to the Thunderbolts lineup, from Moon Knight to a major Hulk villain
More about action rpg
Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds dev says the game's success is thanks to an "emphasis on the story," but I think that's only a tiny aspect of it
A Monster Hunter Wilds character holding binoculars.

Despite Monster Hunter Wilds suffering monstrous performance problems on PC, it still outsold the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions in the US
The cast of Thunderbolts

Marvel fans are revealing who they'd like to see added to the Thunderbolts lineup, from Moon Knight to a major Hulk villain
See more latest
Most Popular
The cast of Thunderbolts
Marvel fans are revealing who they'd like to see added to the Thunderbolts lineup, from Moon Knight to a major Hulk villain
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 screenshot showing Astarion, a pale male elf with short curly white hair and red eyes, looking over his shoulder with a smirk on his face
Baldur's Gate 3 Astarion actor comes face to face with what might just be the best merch to come of the RPG yet – a 5-foot Funko Pop figure of his character
Clown in a Cornfield
First reactions to new clown horror movie say the slasher is giving Terrifier a run for its money
Drop
New horror movie starring White Lotus and Yellowstone actors gets a great Rotten Tomatoes score as early reactions call it the "perfect date night movie"
Key art for Katamari Damacy Rolling LIVE showing the Prince rolling a Katamari as the King of All Cosmos sits at a livestreaming setup.
The first all-new Katamari Damacy game in almost 8 years is trapped in Apple Arcade jail, and I can only hope it follows in Hello Kitty Island Adventure's footsteps to eventually escape
Lois and Peter in Family Guy season 23
After 11 years, Family Guy suddenly brings back a deep-cut character for season 23
Atomfall
Atomfall boss "very familiar" with Baldur's Gate 3 director's frustrations with publishers, as he recalls horror advice that games are "faster to make" if you "make fewer bugs"
BlizzCon
BlizzCon 2026 is official, and after missing 4 BlizzCons in 6 years, Blizzard aims to "meaningfully elevate" the event
The Rise of Skywalker
Despite those retirement reports, Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy is "very involved" in the Rey Star Wars movie, according to Daisy Ridley
Limbo
"You can't rewrite the past just because of a bad breakup": Legendary indie devs' feud is going public