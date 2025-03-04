Street of Rage 4's developer returns with Absolum – a fantasy flavored beat 'em up with a Hades twist

Features
By
published

Street of Rage 4 developer Dotemu's first original IP takes form as a new rogue 'em up, Absolum, coming this year

Fighting side-scrolling opponents in Absolum
(Image credit: Dotemu)

While beat 'em ups have had a bit of a resurgence in recent times – with the likes of River City Girls, Streets of Rage 4, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge being lauded – it's a genre that has fallen out of favor in the modern era, with many players dismissing its stylings as mindless button mashing. I've remained a fan, but it's clear that it needs to evolve to capture a bigger audience; which is precisely the mission statement Dotemu described to me when introducing its brand new IP, Absolum.

After the success of the aforementioned Streets of Rage and Ninja Turtles revivals, Dotemu is venturing into the unknown with its first ever brand new IP. The studio is once again teaming up with Guard Crush Games (who co-developed Streets of Rage 4) and is working with French animation house SupaMonks. Inspired by the likes of Sega's Golden Axe and Capcom's Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara, Absolum is a fantasy beat 'em up in the vein of Dotemu's previous licensed games but with a Hades-flavored twist.

When presenting the game, the team at Dotemu mention that one of the core facets of the beat 'em up genre is replayability, so the choice to become a roguelike is a natural fit. The game plays out very similarly to Hades, where you'll have a brawl on a specific screen, nab an item, and then head out to the next area. Then, once you inevitably eat it, you're reborn in a central hub with the chance to give yourself permanent buffs to make the next run a little bit easier.

However, I'm most impressed by how the game evolves from run to run. Each area has a map and multiple branching paths as standard, but your actions in one run can open up new pathways. At one point, an NPC gives me a quest to battle the Goblin leader to allow them to repair the bridge, and after dying to it a good four times, once I finally beat it, a new path opens to me via the mended bridge. Experimenting with paths also opens up other unique experiences, like battling two minibosses as opposed to the usual one before reaching the area boss.

Brawl for all

Fighting side-scrolling opponents in Absolum

(Image credit: Dotemu)
Onwards and sideways

River City Girls screenshot showing mobile interface and brawling

(Image credit: Arc System Works/WayForward)

Punching with purpose: The resurgence of beat 'em ups continues to offer a welcomed respite from reality

Four characters are available, each with their own way to crush goblin forces from screen to screen, fitting into the usual Warrior, Brawler, Mage, and Thief fantasy archetypes (although we only had access to the former two). Both characters feel wholly unique; Galandra wields a massive sword, which is used for heavy strikes and complements it with quick punches, while Karl is a full-blown brawler with massive punches that hit like a tank and the ability to throw enemies across the arena like they're nothing, all while wielding a massive gun.

However, unlike other progression-based games in the genre – like Shredder's Revenge and Scott Pilgrim vs. The World – you don't level up these fighters to unlock new abilities. Instead, you'll be offered an Inspiration after each boss encounter, which grants you access to a new tool for your kit. These included a Lariat AOE combo ender (in tribute to the GOAT Mike Haggar) and an enemy slam attack out of a grab for Karl.

Meanwhile, each screen cleared will present you with a new item. These can range from typical rewards like cash and items for use in the hub, but you also have the opportunity to pick up Rituals, which add buffs to your pre-existing moves. These include water bubbles that turn your enemy into a grenade, fire that deals damage over time, and a thunder effect that builds up before unleashing chain lightning at full charge. It's very reminiscent of the god buffs in Hades, but it works shockingly well for the beat 'em up format.

One of my favorite aspects of Absolum's combat is that you can keep smacking through foes non-stop if you've got the skills. There's no block button to speak of; instead, your dash works as a parry, meaning the best course of action is often to actually run headfirst into danger. This mechanic shines especially bright during the bosses where you'll find yourself timing multiple dodges in a row to parry the bosses massive blows. However, this doesn't trivialize things at all; Absolum can get pretty brutal difficulty-wise (one of my notes taken during the session was "I'm shitting the bed here"). Game designer Gauthier Brunet tells me the game is balanced for solo players, so things may be a lot easier if you play co-op (which was unavailable during my preview session).

Art attack

Fighting side-scrolling opponents in Absolum

(Image credit: Dotemu)

I can foresee this one taking over my life for a bit upon release

Lizardcube – who headed up the art direction in Streets of Rage 4 – isn't teaming up with Dotemu and Guard Crush this time around, with French animation studio Supamonks taking on the art direction instead. Thankfully, the studio has crushed it because Absolum looks absolutely gorgeous. Everything in the game is hand-drawn with an art style influenced by French and American comic books, and it looks fantastic in motion. In fact, it sounds like Supamonks may have been the final piece of the puzzle, as the game's art director, Maxime Mary, revealed that the animation studio actually asked the team to speed things up to allow for more fluid animation, resulting in the satisfying combat in the game today.

Even with three talented studios all working together, one of the most striking things from my time with Absolum is the soundtrack. Beat 'em ups have a reputation for coming with a banger of an album. Yuzo Koshiro's Streets of Rage, Anamanaguchi's Scott Pilgrim, and Jake Kaufman's Double Dragon Neon: it's a genre which breeds top tier OST's.

Dotemu – whose last brawler Shredder's Revenge, came with a Raekwon and Ghostface Killah banger – has enlisted Gareth Coker (Ori, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown) to produce the soundtrack. Something you'll notice about the soundtracks mentioned above is they are all very synth-heavy, so with Absolum's fantasy setting, I truthfully was a bit skeptical that Coker's style would fit in with the high energy of battle – but I was incredibly happy to be proven wrong.

Absolum doesn't have a release date outside of a vague '2025', but I can foresee this one taking over my life for a bit upon release.

Besides Absolum, here are the new games of 2025 you should be keeping an eye on ahead of launch

See more Nintendo Switch Features
Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
Contributor

Scott has been freelancing for over two years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 isn't the classic turn-based RPG I've been longing for, but its combat is somehow even better than what I wanted
Phantom Blade Zero - Big in 2025
Phantom Blade Zero is a "kung fu punk" action RPG that wants to follow in the footsteps of Black Myth Wukong: "there's a lot of pressure on us, but I think in a good way"
Screenshots of Possessor(s) gameplay
Smash Bros meets Metroidvania in Possessor(s), Heart Machine's new side-scrolling opus
Standing below the imposing Monolith in Empyreal with a glaive equipped, this is a piece of key art from the game
This looter slasher mashes up Remnant 2 with shades of Final Fantasy 14 and lashings of special moves, all in an action-packed Steam Next Fest demo
Shooting robots in FPS Metal Eden
Metal Eden is the Doom and Mirror's Edge mashup I didn't know I needed – and after playing just two levels, it's now my most-anticipated shooter of 2025
Split Fiction screenshot of Mio looking at mysterious purple sparks in a fantasy world with Zoe in the background
Split Fiction is now my most anticipated game of 2025 and proves Hazelight continues to be the most inventive studio out there when it comes to co-op adventures
Latest in Action Games
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows cinematic screenshot
Assassin's Creed Shadows will take upwards of 80 hours for completionists, creative director confirms, and Ubisoft is considering adding New Game+ post launch
Monster Hunter Wilds trailer screenshot showing a young woman with long blonde hair tied back into a ponytail smiling slightly, pumping her left fist in the air
Monster Hunter Wilds' worst feature is its "ridiculously poorly built UI," according to fans of the new action RPG – but there's already "a mod that fixes that"
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing female protagonist Naoe
I figured Assassin's Creed Shadows' Red Bull collab would just be some naff cosmetics, but it's actually a pair of surprisingly useful gameplay boons for Naoe and Yasuke
Fighting side-scrolling opponents in Absolum
Street of Rage 4's developer returns with Absolum – a fantasy flavored beat 'em up with a Hades twist
John Cena stares evilly while embracing Cody Rhodes
"We got heel Cena before GTA 6": Even John Cena himself is comparing the 20-year wait for his WWE heel turn to the 12-year wait for the next Grand Theft Auto
Two characters pointing at the camera in LA Noire
GTA developer Rockstar opens new Australian branch by acquiring the studio that's been working on its ports for "this past decade"
Latest in Features
Ghost of Tsushima screenshot of Jin interacting with a fox
Assassin's Creed Shadows' Knowledge system sounds like it's tapping into what I loved most about Ghost of Tsushima
Fighting side-scrolling opponents in Absolum
Street of Rage 4's developer returns with Absolum – a fantasy flavored beat 'em up with a Hades twist
Cooking in Monster Hunter Wilds
As a stalwart member of the Dual Blades community, Monster Hunter Wilds has done us dirty by not importing Rise's beloved Wirebugs
Sailing in Old School RuneScape
I was worried this MMO's first new skill in over 12 years would change things too much, but Sailing in Old School RuneScape feels just like home
Screenshots of animals being cared for in desktop idle game Tiny Pasture
Tiny Pasture is the perfect idle game for people who can’t keep their Tamagotchi alive
GamesRadar+ Hardware Editor Phil Hayton holding an RTX 5070 Founders Edition graphics card wearing a mushroom pattern shirt with a white wall in background.
I've been using the RTX 5070 to play a bunch of games early, and it might be the console killing GPU I've been waiting for
More about action
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows cinematic screenshot

Assassin's Creed Shadows will take upwards of 80 hours for completionists, creative director confirms, and Ubisoft is considering adding New Game+ post launch
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing female protagonist Naoe

I figured Assassin's Creed Shadows' Red Bull collab would just be some naff cosmetics, but it's actually a pair of surprisingly useful gameplay boons for Naoe and Yasuke
The two characters in Split Fiction dressed in fantasy gear each with a dragon on their back

Split Fiction review: "Cements Hazelight as the master of co-op games"
See more latest
Most Popular
Ghost of Tsushima screenshot of Jin interacting with a fox
Assassin's Creed Shadows' Knowledge system sounds like it's tapping into what I loved most about Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshots from the Fame &amp; Fable Kickstarter
Fame & Fable is a post-lockdown D&D Dungeon Master's baby, born of "homebrew characters, monsters, and artefacts"
Cooking in Monster Hunter Wilds
As a stalwart member of the Dual Blades community, Monster Hunter Wilds has done us dirty by not importing Rise's beloved Wirebugs
The Meta Quest 3 side by side with a Pico 4 Ultra, separated by an orange line
Meta Quest 3 vs Pico 4 Ultra: Which VR headset should you buy?
Sailing in Old School RuneScape
I was worried this MMO's first new skill in over 12 years would change things too much, but Sailing in Old School RuneScape feels just like home
GTA 6
5 talking points about the state of games in 2025
GDC The Game Developers logo
When is the Game Developers Conference 2025 and why is it so interesting?
The new Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con controller grip
The 6 biggest gaming trends of 2025
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 isn't the classic turn-based RPG I've been longing for, but its combat is somehow even better than what I wanted
Screenshots of animals being cared for in desktop idle game Tiny Pasture
Tiny Pasture is the perfect idle game for people who can’t keep their Tamagotchi alive