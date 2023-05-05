Mortal Kombat 2 may have found its Johnny Cage: The Boys and Dredd actor Karl Urban is reportedly in discussions to join the video game movie sequel.

As per The Wrap (opens in new tab), Urban is currently in "final talks" for the iconic MK role. Cage, a larger-than-life Hollywood star, first appeared in the original Mortal Kombat way back in 1992 and has been a mainstay ever since – even appearing in the pair of '90s movies, played by Linden Ashby and Chris Conrad respectively.

The first Mortal Kombat movie teased the imminent arrival of Cage in its post-credits scene. In it, hero Cole Young (Lewis Tan) reveals that he’s traveling to Hollywood – with it being heavily implied that he’s meeting Cage.

It’s also been revealed that the 2021 movie's director Simon McQuoid is returning for the sequel. He’ll be working off a script penned by Jeremy Slater (Moon Knight).

There are some passionate fans on social media, however, who had their sights set on another face for Johnny Cage. WWE wrestler The Miz has long been a fancasting favorite to play the role of Cage, with one writing on Twitter (opens in new tab): "He’s born for that role." Another added (opens in new tab), "Casting Karl Urban to play a guy that The Miz literally modeled his entire gimmick on is on the same level as Chris Pratt being Mario."

Mortal Kombat 2 is set to start filming next month. On the games side of things, an incredibly cryptic teaser has seemingly confirmed the existence of Mortal Kombat 12.

