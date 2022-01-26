Mortal Kombat 2 movie is in the works

A sequel to the 2021 Mortal Kombat movie is officially in the works, according to a new report.

Deadline reveals that Mortal Kombat 2 is being written by Jeremy Slater, who's best-known for his writing credits on the 2015 Fantastic Four movie and the 2017 live-action adaptation of Death Note. He's also serving as head writer and executive producer for the upcoming Disney Plus miniseries Moon Knight.

Last year's blockbuster return for the prolific Mortal Kombat fighting game series was a big success for theaters, substantially overperforming at the box office, and for the streaming service HBO Max, where it premiered simultaneously. While GamesRadar's 2/5-star review didn't think the excellent fight scenes fully covered for the lackluster characters, the movie received mixed-to-positive reviews overall. "If you can make it through the predictable story and dire dialogue, then the brutal fights are certainly exhilarating spectacles," wrote GR's Jack Shepherd. "A movie to turn off and plug in to."

The 2021 movie brought a cast of brutal video game killers to life including Scorpion (Hiroyuki Sanada), Sub-Zero (Joe Taslim), Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee), Raiden (Tadanobu Asano), Shang Tsung (Chin Han), Liu Kang (Ludi Lin), Kano (Josh Lawson), Jax (Mehcad Brooks), and series newbie Cole Young (Lewis Tan). It's unclear which of these characters are returning for the sequel (we won't spoil who died in the first movie), but it's safe to assume most of the main surviving fighters will be back. At the very least, the ending of the first movie teases the return of a household name to fighting game fans.

Here are all of the upcoming movies we can't wait to watch in 2022 and beyond.