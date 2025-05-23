Mortal Kombat 1 dev confirms "there will not be additional DLC characters or story chapters" so that it can "shift focus to the next project"

Mortal Kombat 1 isn't getting any more character or story DLC, NetherRealm Studios confirmed today on Twitter.

We had a very strong feeling that this was the case after the game's Definitive Edition surprise launched last week, bundling together the 2023 fighting game and approximately $162 worth of DLC into a single package, but now we know for certain Mortal Kombat 1 is certified Komplete.

"We are hearing players’ requests for continued game support of Mortal Kombat 1, and, while we will continue to support Mortal Kombat 1 through balance adjustments and fixes, there will not be additional DLC characters or story chapters released from this point on," reads the tweet.

"We understand this will be disappointing for fans, but our team at NetherRealm needs to shift focus to the next project in order to make it as great as we possibly can," reads a follow-up tweet.

NetherRealms is right to assume this will be disappointing news to fans, who have been united in hoping for more Mortal Kombat 1 content, especially since the game only came out less than two years ago and series boss Ed Boon has suggested it would get "years of content" in various interviews. (It's worth noting that Boon himself likely had little to do with publisher Warner Bros.' decision to move on from the game.)

NetherRealms has yet to reveal what it's next project is, but Boon said in an interview earlier this year that whatever it is was decided on "a long time ago."

