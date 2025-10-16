Mortal Kombat co-creator says the movie sequel's opening has made him cry every single time he's watched it: "It punches you in the face"

Mortal Kombat 2 is a few months away from release, but according to the franchise's co-creator Ed Boon, who had already seen the film in its current state, the movie sequel will live up to the expectations of fans starting with the very opening scene. In fact, Boon tells Collider the sequence is so striking that it's brought him to tears each time he's watched it.

"The opening sequence in the movie is… I don't think I've seen it yet and not cried," Boon explains. "It is intense. It punches you in the face. And it absolutely is the best way to start it, but the rest of the movie just lives up to it. It's such a powerful opening scene."

Boon cites the success - and faithfulness - of the previous Mortal Kombat movie, which relaunched the film series back in 2021 with a focus on many of the original Mortal Kombat fighters. According to the MK co-creator, the movie will present everything that fans have been asking for in an updated film.

"The previous Mortal Kombat movie was the first one that was rated R, so it is unabashed Mortal Kombat. Double that, and you have this movie," Boon says. "It's pretty crazy. It absolutely lives up to what fans are gonna be expecting, demanding of Mortal Kombat. We have the tournament, which is a big request from fans. It will absolutely satisfy you."

If you are somehow not familiar with Mortal Kombat, the venerable game series launched all the way back in 1992 with a much bloodier, more gruesome form of fighting game than the well-established Street Fighter model of colorful characters and decidedly PG-13 battles.

Most famous are the game's Fatalities, brutal finishing moves that kill subdued opponents with increasingly outlandish methods.