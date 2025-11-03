"This is a Komplete FAILURE": Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection is off to a rough start with massive input lag and netcode issues ruining fighting game fans' experiences online

Mortal Kombat : Legacy Kollection is off to a rough start with a "Mixed" reception on Steam and the PlayStation version getting slammed for input lag issues.

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection is the latest documentary release from Digital Eclipse, akin to Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story and Tetris Forever (albeit, not officially a part of the studio's "Gold Master Series," but following that format). And, as someone who loves Mortal Kombat for its cultural impact and silly lore while also thinking a majority of the series' releases are pretty bad as fighting games (especially compared to what Capcom was putting out at the time), it's right up my alley. But after seeing the reaction online, I'm glad I've held off.

As reported by Push Square , the PlayStation 5 version – despite being the version available on the most powerful console available – is actually the worst off. Input lag tester Nigel Woodall tested Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3 on each platform, with PS5 having 108 milliseconds of input lag, which is pretty significant compared to 73 on Switch 2, 51 on Xbox Series X, and 22 on PC. However, despite the PC being the best platform when it comes to input lag, things aren't looking too hot there either.

At the time of writing, the collection has a "Mixed" reception on its Steam store page with users citing audio issues, the steep price point, bugs, and the rollback netcode – a solution that rolls back the game to account for inputs, as opposed to freezing the game and waiting when faced with connection issues, (which has quickly become the preferred online-play system for fighters) – apparently not working as intended.

Another major complaint is the lack of online friend lobbies, which is set to be added in a future update. One particularly scathing review from a player who recounts their days playing the original arcade games says: "This is NOT a KOLLECTION. This is a Komplete FAILURE."

One Twitter user posted a clip of the game online, showing that the audio is completely bugged out, an issue multiple Steam reviews report. However, Digital Eclipse has released a hotfix for the game which makes some improvements, including fixing the audio for online play. Hopefully the fixes keep coming to make this the ideal way to play classic Mortal Kombat games, especially when it has what seems to be a solid documentary included and the only version of WaveNet Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3.

