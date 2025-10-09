Mortal Kombat 2 is as much about Kitana as it is about Johnny Cage: "They go in and out of each other throughout the movie"

Karl Urban's Johnny Cage is one of the central characters of the upcoming Mortal Kombat 2 sequel movie, but he'll be sharing the spotlight with Adeline Rudolph's Kitana, as they both vie for the top spot in the movie's big tournament.

"Especially when I first read the script, it felt very much like the intertwining of two worlds. You have Earthrealm and then you have Edenia and Outworld," Rudolph tells EW. "Kitana's storyline feels very much interwoven into Johnny Cage's story, and they go in and out of each other throughout the movie."

According to director Simon McQuoid, that's very much on purpose as the filmmaker set out with an intent to bring more of the women of Mortal Kombat into the sequel, which finally depicts the full Outworld tournament set up by the previous film.

The Mortal Kombat tournament is the main conceit of the long running fighting game series, known for its bloody combat and brutal fatalities. Participants fight to claim the top prize and to stop the invasion of the sinister realm known as the Outworld.

"That's obviously gonna be Kitana and Jade," McQuoid explains, discussing how he picked the new characters who will appear in the sequel. "There are other great female characters, but for the second film, they seemed logical."

In the Mortal Kombat games, Kitana is a princess who hails from one of the kingdoms of Outworld, and a rebel against the dark dimension's vicious ruler Shao Khan. Meanwhile, Jade is a former assassin for Shao Khan and one of Kitana's fellow freedom fighters, who is played by Randolph's fellow Chilling Adventures of Sabrina alum Tati Gabrielle in the movie.