It's so over: Sonic boss Takashi Iizuka says there are "currently no plans" for Sonic Adventure remakes as they would take "as much time and energy as it would to make a new title"

Sonic Team head Takashi Iizuka says that players shouldn't expect to see remasters or remakes of Sonic Adventure or its sequel in the near future, as it "would be about as much time and energy as it would to make a new title."

Sonic Adventure is one of the best launch games ever made, and its sequel – also one of the best Sonic games – was recently adapted into the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie . But despite the games' beloved status in the Sonic the Hedgehog community, there hasn't been a modern re-release of them since the Xbox 360 and PS3 era. While those versions are still available through Xbox backwards compatibility and Steam, there's no way to play two Sonic classics on PS5 or Switch 2.

Because of this, fans are always eager to talk about or make up fake rumors about a potential remake of the Dreamcast classics, but Sonic Team head Iizuka isn't quite as keen on the idea.

Speaking to Shacknews ( spotted by VGC ), Iizuka is asked about the possibility of a remake of the Sonic Adventure games. "I think about what it would take to bring that game up to the standards and expectations of what the modern gaming audience would want, I think it would be about as much time and energy as it would to make a new title."

He adds, "part of me is thinking maybe I should just make a brand new title and that's why there are currently no plans."

Sonic games aren't really remastered all that frequently when compared to other series, with the only games really getting the re-release treatment being semi-modern ones like Generations or Colors, or classic compilations like Sonic Origins. The Dreamcast and GameCube-era games haven't had a modern treatment since the Xbox 360 ports, and at that point they were only 10 years old.

