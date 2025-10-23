Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds has sold 1 million copies in under a month while the "overwhelmingly positive" Steam rating holds strong

Sega has dropped the Persona 5 crossover in-game now, too

Sonic in werehog form in Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds races through Chao Park
(Image credit: Sega)

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds has sold over 1 million copies within its first month, with Sega releasing the latest free character to the game this week.

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds' Metacritic score may say differently, but it's arguably the best kart racer released this year. Sure, Mario Kart World is also fantastic despite its annoying quirks, but CrossWorlds' racing is pure bliss, which makes sense given it has the legacy of Sega racers like OutRun and Initial D behind it, and it's no surprise the game has an "Overwhelmingly Positive" rating on Steam. And while it still trails behind Mario in sales, it's no slouch in that department either.

