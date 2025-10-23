Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds has sold 1 million copies in under a month while the "overwhelmingly positive" Steam rating holds strong

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds has sold over 1 million copies within its first month, with Sega releasing the latest free character to the game this week.

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds' Metacritic score may say differently, but it's arguably the best kart racer released this year. Sure, Mario Kart World is also fantastic despite its annoying quirks, but CrossWorlds' racing is pure bliss, which makes sense given it has the legacy of Sega racers like OutRun and Initial D behind it, and it's no surprise the game has an "Overwhelmingly Positive" rating on Steam. And while it still trails behind Mario in sales , it's no slouch in that department either.

In a new press release, Sega announced that since it was released last month, Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds has sold over 1 million copies, with 74.5 million races, 31.5 million Grands Prix, and 13 million ranked matches completed by players in that time. And that's without the game releasing on Nintendo Switch 2, with that version set to release sometime this year.

Not only that, Sega has just released the second free Sega crossover character to the game, with Persona 5's Joker appearing in-game alongside a vehicle themed after his Persona, Arsene. Most importantly, three tunes from Persona 5 have been added to the in-game jukebox meaning you can listen to peak while mopping up those time trials.

After Joker, Yakuza's Ichiban Kasuga is set to join the game in November, with Sega planning even more free Sega characters to join the game in the coming months. Then there's the premium DLC that already introduced Minecraft content to the game, with the likes of SpongeBob, Pac-Man, and Mega Man confirmed to arrive in the coming months.

