Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds debuts to 98% "Overwhelmingly Positive" Steam reviews as it becomes increasingly obvious why Sega was confident enough to throw shade at Mario Kart World

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is proving to be extremely popular on Steam, with an Overwhelmingly Positive review rating on show during the game's early access period.

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds was always going to be compared to Mario Kart World given that both mascot kart racers were released within a few months of each other. Sega itself is even steering into the rivalry with an ad that recreates one of the most iconic Sega Mega Drive ads when the company was beefing with Nintendo and the SNES. And while CrossWorlds didn't quite beat out Mario Kart when it comes to review scores, fan feedback has been quite a bit more positive.

Mario Kart World hasn't exactly had the best reaction from fans, with intermission tracks and the open world design being disliked by some players leaving the game with a mixed Metacritic user score . However, Sonic has fared a lot better so far.

Looking at the Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Steam page shows a Overwhelmingly Positive rating with 98% of the 1,247 current user reviews being positive. One review says "It is literally Super Smash Bros in a racing format. Sega does what Nintendon't, 10/10," while another praises the crossover characters, saying "there's not many racing games out there that let you set the climatic final laps to hatsune miku music, so for that this game gets a thumbs up from me."

Of course, there's the caveat of the game is currently only available in early access for players who paid for the game's Digital Deluxe edition, which are likely to be the biggest Sonic fans. That being said, I've played CrossWorlds and it definitely deserves the high scores (although I'm mad Sega is making me wait until November to play as Ichiban Kasuga), so I don't think that score is likely to go down by a major amount.

Sonic Racing CrossWorlds' portals are better than Mario Kart World's road trips, and some of y'all aren't ready to hear that.