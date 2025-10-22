Somewhere at Sonic Team is a whole "roadmap of Sonic titles," says head honcho Takashi Iizuka, and the devs "think about which game to release in which year"

Which year will a new Chao Garden fit in?

Sonic Team head Takashi Iizuka has explained how the studio plans out the releases of Sonic games on a roadmap internally.

Sonic the Hedgehog is back to being a yearly franchise as of late, with every year since 2021 having a major release, whether it be remasters like Sonic Colors: Ultimate and Sonic x Shadow Generations, or new titles like Sonic Frontiers and Sonic Superstars, or something else entirely like this year's major release, Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds. And according to Sonic Team lead Takashi Iizuka, a lot of thought is put into what game should be released when.

As for what's next, Twitter user P0wyful – who previously leaked that SpongeBob and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles characters would be coming to Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds – has also hinted that the next mainline entry in the series (presumably a sequel to Sonic Frontiers, based on how they have referenced it since) is pegged for a November 2026 release.

