12 years since his first Sonic crossover, Mega Man could be coming to Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds as fans apparently uncover evidence in early physical copies of the game

Early copies of Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds are out in the wild, and a leaflet found in the game box has prematurely revealed one more crossover coming to the game.

As posted by a user on Reddit, physical copies of the game come with a leaflet advertising the DLC for the game, and all of the confirmed names are there. However, slap bang in the middle is the logo for Capcom's Mega Man.

With the cross-dimensional races featured in Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, it's only natural that there would be characters not from the Sonic universe appearing in the game. While its crossovers started off with additions that make sense (by virtue of being Sega characters), like Yakuza's Ichiban Kasuga, Persona 5's Joker, and Hatsune Miku, things quickly got out of hand with bizarre inclusions: Minecraft Steve kicked off proceedings, which, we're still in the realm of video games so I suppose that's not too out there. But then a barrage of Nickelodeon characters raced in behind, with SpongeBob, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Avatar characters joining.

The latest crossover officially revealed for CrossWorlds was Pac-Man, which brings things back into the gaming realm, and now that physical copies are out in the wild, Mega Man is just one more video game icon revealed for the game.

His surprise inclusion means that CrossWorlds is a reunion from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – where Sonic, Mega Man, Pac-Man and Minecraft Steve all appeared together.



Sonic and Mega Man also have a unique history together. Back in 2013, Archie Comics decided to merge two of their series into a crossover event with Sonic & Mega Man: Worlds Collide, a twelve part storyline that saw the duo team up before they even met in Smash Bros. for the first time. This event was then followed up by the Worlds Unite comics in 2015, which brought Mega Man X and Sonic Boom into the fold.

CrossWorlds also marks the return of Capcom doing literally anything with Mega Man except giving him a new game, like by including him in things like Brawlhalla, Funko Fusion, and Monster Hunter since the last game in the mainline series released in 2018. But despite the hiatus, Capcom still calls Mega Man "one of our most important IPs."

