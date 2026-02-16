After Old Spice and Pillsbury cookie leaks, a deep cut Super Mario Galaxy Movie cameo has been revealed by toy packaging

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie continues its tradition of leaking first looks in the strangest ways, as fans spot a deep-cut character from the original Super Smash Bros. games inside a toy made for the new movie.

Over on Twitter, one fan posted a picture of the toy featuring Mario and Princess Peach, with Super Mario Galaxy Movie branding on the front. However, when you look to the right, you can see a little robot peering over the packaging. The little metal fellow looks like none other than R.O.B the Robot. Check out the picture below.

R.O.B the Robot will appear in the Super Mario Galaxy movie according to a toy set #Illumination #Nintendo #TheSuperMarioGalaxyMovie pic.twitter.com/Qn8pHsTkZRFebruary 15, 2026

R.O.B., short for Robotic Operating Buddy, was first used as a NES accesstory, later appearing in the 1996 Super Mario RPG, Legend of the Seven Stars, the Wario games and in the Mario Kart series. Despite starting as a reluctant villain, the game series sees Rob become an ally to Mario and co. By the looks of the toy, Rob is fixed inside a box in what appears to be a control room with elevators. The robot may be used to give advice or as a helping hand as Mario ventures through the Galaxy.

This isn't the first time The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has seen its secrets leaked in the most unusual ways. The film's intergalactic location was accidentally revealed on a box of Pillsbury cookies, which showed Mario floating in space with movie franchise newcomer Yoshi. Before that, the sequel's official title was leaked via a Yoshi-themed Old Spice deodorant carton.

If Rob does indeed make it into the movie, the robot will join a long chain of newcomers, including Rosalina and Bowser Jr., voiced by Marvel star Brie Larson and Uncut Gems director Benny Safdie. Plus, the full-length Super Maruo Galaxy Movie trailer gave us our first look at Yoshi and Mouser. However, fans should expect more deep cut characters, as Mario star Chris Pratt told GamesRadar+, "There's even a couple more that are not in the trailer that people should be excited to see."

As well as Pratt, returning cast members also include Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach. Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic return to direct from a script written by Matthew Fogel.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie hits cinemas on April 3, 2026. For more, check out our guide to upcoming video game movies. Then pick up your controller and dive into our list of the best Switch 2 games.