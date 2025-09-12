The Super Mario Galaxy movie title was actually leaked months ago – thanks to a Yoshi bottle of Old Spice

The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2 is now officially titled The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, as announced at today's Nintendo Direct – but it looks like the name of the sequel actually leaked a couple of months ago in a pretty unlikely way.

Packaging for deodorants released as part of an Old Spice x Super Mario Movie collaboration, which you can see below, was spotted to be branded with "Super Mario Galaxy Movie," long before the news broke today (and before the title leaked via registered domains). Manufacturing company Procter & Gamble reportedly applied for trademarks at the Canadian Intellectual Property Office back in July for scents including 'Cosmic Quest' and 'Space Mischief.'

All the big names from the original movie's voice cast are returning for round two: Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad.

so the Old Spice x Super Mario Galaxy Movie deodorants look to be legit. Procter & Gamble applied for trademarks on DESERT DETOUR and BROOKLYN BOUNCE back in July at the Canadian Intellectual Property Officeother crossover flavorsSPACE MISCHIEFCASTLE CRUSHCOSMIC QUEST pic.twitter.com/qjYMjxcOXBSeptember 11, 2025

2023's The Super Mario Bros. Movie became the highest-grossing video game movie of all time after it made $1.36 billion at the global box office, and it was the second-highest grossing movie of 2023 after Barbie.

The sequel will see the titular plumber leave Brooklyn even further behind as he swaps the Mushroom Kingdom for intergalactic pastures new, but the plot is otherwise still under wraps. A follow-up to 2007's Super Mario Galaxy game was also announced during Nintendo's showcase.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie arrives in theaters on April 3, 2026. In the meantime, fill out your watchlist with our guide to the other upcoming video games movies on the way in 2025 and beyond.