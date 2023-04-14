Super Mario Bros. Movie is officially the biggest video game movie ever

It's official - with box office earnings over $500 million, the Super Mario Bros. Movie is the biggest video game film of all time.

Global earnings for the movie have topped $508.7 million, as Variety (opens in new tab) reports, totaling up earnings of $260.3 million domestically and $248.8 million for the international release. The previous video game movie record was held by Warcraft, which earned $439 million thanks largely to its success in China. (For comparison, the original live-action Super Mario Bros. film earned $38 million in 1993 - around $79 million when adjusted for inflation.)

It's looking like Mario's a success beyond just the metrics of gaming adaptations, too. It's the highest-grossing English-language film of 2023, blowing past Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's earnings of $474 million. It also beat Frozen 2's record for the biggest worldwide opening weekend of any animated film.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie features the titular brothers Mario (Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day) as they get transported from Brooklyn to the Mushroom Kingdom and have to save the world(s) from Bowser (Jack Black). The cast also includes Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, and Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, plus a cameo from Nintendo's original Mario voice actor Charles Martinet.

