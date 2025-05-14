Super Mario Bros. Movie sequel accidentally drops official title, and it's a direct call back to one of the best Mario games

The title for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie sequel has been accidentally leaked online by NBCUniversal, and it's the name of a popular ‘90s Nintendo game.

The title Super Mario World was included in the NBCUniversal 2025 Upfront Showcase live blog when listing the projects mentioned at the presentation. However, this seems to have been done by mistake as the title is now absent from the article. Luckily for us, Wario64 screenshotted the piece and posted it on Twitter. Check out the post below.

the Mario sequel movie is titled "Super Mario World" https://t.co/wgiR9mV5yc pic.twitter.com/Z6H90MlczeMay 14, 2025

If the title is indeed Super Mario World, this is a direct callback to one of the best Mario games of the same name. The 2D action-adventure platform game is a direct sequel to Super Mario Bros. 3, where the brothers brought peace to the Mushroom World. In Super Mario World, the duo goes on vacation to Dinosaur Land with Princess Toadstool. But when they get there, the princess is captured by Bowser, forcing Mario and Luigi to navigate the curious land swarming with dinosaurs and enemies in order to save her.

This could mean that the sequel will introduce movie-goers to a brand new location, Dinosaur Land, just as the first film focuses on Mushroom Kingdom and Bowser’s castle. More importantly, Super Mario World is where the fan-favourite character Yoshi was first introduced, meaning we might finally get to see the green dinosaur make his on-screen appearance after he was teased in the 2023 movie's post-credits scene.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The first Super Mario Bros. Movie is an origin story, following two Italian-American plumbers, and brothers, named Mario and Luigi, who are transported to a strange world and become entangled in a battle between the Mushroom Kingdom and the Koopas. The voice cast includes Chris Pratt (Mario), Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach), Charlie Day (Luigi), and Jack Black (Bowser).

It is not clear who will be returning for the sequel, but if the Super Mario World movie follows the same premise as the game, we can expect Pratt, Day, and Black to reprise their roles.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2 will be released on April 3, 2026.