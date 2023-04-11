Super Mario Bros Movie's Peaches song will be eligible for an Oscar

The Super Mario Bros. Movie sees Jack Black voice Bowser and, as such, the shelled-up villain can be seen indulging in his own musical number in the animated flick. Now, said song has made its way online – and Variety (opens in new tab) has revealed that it will be eligible for Best Original Song consideration at the Oscars 2024.

Starring the voice talents of Charlie Day, Anya Taylor-Joy, Seth Rogen, and Chris Pratt, The Super Mario Bros. Movie sees the titular Brooklyn-based plumber stumble across the mysterious Mushroom Kingdom. There, he must team up with Princess Peach to save his brother Luigi and stop Bowser from using an all-mighty power-up to take over the realm. Bowser, it turns out, though, isn't just interested in world domination; his main goal is to convince Princess Peach to marry him.

"Peach, you're so cool, and with my star we're gonna rule," the villain sings in one scene, as he expresses his unrequited love while playing an accompanying piano. "Peach, understand, I’m gonna love you 'til the very end. Princess Peach, at the end of the line, I'll make you mine."

Black co-wrote the ditty with the film's directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, and Eric Osmond and John Spiker. Since the music video, which was helmed by Cole Bennett, was released on April 7, it has pulled in over 6 million views on YouTube. Give it a watch below...

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is in cinemas now.