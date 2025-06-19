Donkey Kong Bananza is bringing back the DK Rap, but after going uncredited for the seminal hip hop classic in the Mario Movie, the song's composer wasn't aware it was returning in the Switch 2 game

After not being credited for its use in the Super Mario Bros. Movie, DK Rap composer Grant Kirkhope has revealed he was unaware of the song's inclusion in the upcoming Switch 2 exclusive, Donkey Kong Bananza.

The Donkey Kong Bananza-focused Nintendo Direct this week gave us a ton of new details about the game, like how the Odd Rock is actually Pauline, how it draws from the likes of Mario and Zelda, and that it's probably going to be game of the year (I mean, just look at it). But it also revealed a portion of the soundtrack, and while we have some new Disney-esque musical numbers from Pauline, classic Kong tracks are returning too, with the most iconic of tunes making a return.

During the Nintendo Direct we hear the familiar refrain of "D K, Donkey Kong, D K, Donkey Kong is here" confirming that the DK Rap – which is widely considered to be the song which created the hip hop genre when it opened Donkey Kong 64 back in 1999 – will be making a return in Bananza.

Speaking to Eurogamer, the composer of the DK Rap reveals he wasn't aware that the song would be included in Bananza. "Well, what can I say, the worst rap track in the history of rap tracks seems to be back again!" says Kirkhope, who also tweeted his surprise about the song's inclusion following the Direct.

The last time we heard the DK Rap was in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, where, unfortunately, Kirkhope was not included in the credits for the film, with a generic "from Donkey Kong 64" being the only credit for the tune.

Saying that, the DK Rap isn't the only one of Kirkhope's tracks included in the game, as the Nintendo Today app revealed a video of DK making silly faces as a new arrangement of Rambi's theme from Donkey Kong 64 plays in the background. So hopefully Kirkhope, and Donkey Kong Country series composer David Wise (as well as everyone else involved with the music of the original games) will be rightfully credited in Donkey Kong Bananza.

