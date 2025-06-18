Donkey Kong Bananza features a young Pauline, immediately raising lore implications and many questions about the very serious DK timeline

Donkey Kong Bananza 's mysterious "Odd Rock" companion isn't actually a rock at all, Nintendo has now confirmed, as DK will actually be accompanied by a young Pauline in the Switch 2 adventure.

Some leaked official art for Bananza previously pictured Donkey Kong alongside a young brunette girl , who many pointed out looked an awful lot like Pauline, who'd been pulled back into the spotlight since Super Mario Odyssey. Now, thanks to today's Donkey Kong Bananza Direct, Pauline's involvement is finally confirmed, as it turns out she and DK are on an adventure together, with Pauline wanting to escape the underground of Ingot Isle and get back to her home on the surface.

To get her out, however, the two will actually be headed deeper underground first, chasing the rumor of their wishes being granted by reaching the planet's core.

Pauline is a fully voiced character here, and you'll be able to dress her and DK up with a whole host of fun costumes. The game also includes two-player local co-op, which will allow a friend to take control of Pauline herself, firing out "vocal blasts" from atop Donkey Kong's shoulders by using the Joy-Con 2 mouse controls.

One mystery remains, however – why is Pauline so much younger here? Perhaps that's something that'll be answered when the full game launches, but for now, there are some big questions over the very serious, very important Donkey Kong timeline. How is Cranky Kong the same age here as he was in the Donkey Kong Country games while Pauline isn't a grown adult? How does any of this lead to her getting kidnapped as an adult in the Donkey Kong arcade game? Much to ponder.

The Donkey Kong Bananza Direct has really shown off how huge Nintendo's next big Switch 2 game is, but for now, we'll just have to sit tight until July 17 when we can finally dive in.

