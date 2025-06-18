Donkey Kong Bananza reveals a co-op multiplayer mode that sure looks like something the Mario Odyssey team would cook up

The Donkey Kong Bananza Nintendo Direct today confirmed the rumoured multiplayer mode for the Switch 2 title, and it sure looks like something the 3D Mario team would cook up.

Nintendo has confirmed a bunch of new details for Donkey Kong Bananza, namely that the Odd Rock we've been seeing as Donkey Kong's companion is actually none other than Pauline (which would be a big reveal had Nintendo not leaked it months ago ). But alongside the identity of DK's new companion, we were told Pauline will be playable as a co-op partner who can sing to injure enemies – and this style of multiplayer reminds me of the 3D Mario games.

Donkey Kong Bananza Direct – 18/06/2025 - YouTube Watch On

Nintendo has been playing coy about who is developing Donkey Kong Bananza, but everyone thinks it's the core 3D Mario team led by Yoshiaki Koizumi, given how much the game looks like a sequel to Super Mario Odyssey . Bananza's co-op mode feels like a calling card for the developer.

Since Super Mario Galaxy, the 3D Mario team has always had some form of co-op mode in its games. It's obviously more elaborate in the multiplayer-focused games like Super Mario 3D World, but for the single-player games, co-op usually includes one player actually playing the game while the other controls a character that can interact with the world in minor ways.

You had the star bit pointer in Galaxy, Cappy in Odyssey, and Bowser Jr. in Bowser's Fury, who can help deal with enemies. And Pauline's mouse-controller singing blasts look very in-line with the 3D Mario co-op features. We're through the looking glass here, people.

Mario Kart World's first post-launch patch suggests we somehow weren't getting hit with enough items as it fixes an "an issue where items were no longer able to be used."