Jack Black's Tenacious D nearly soundtracked a film based on cult adventure game MediEvil, and one producer says it came "very close" to happening

A MediEvil film adaptation with original songs from Tenacious D almost happened, and we can't stop thinking about the what-if of it all.

"We came very close to turning one of my favorite video games, MediEvil, into an animated movie with original songs by Tenacious D," shared one movie producer, Ben Mekler, on Twitter in response to a viral prompt about sharing a "one that got away."

Now, before we go any further, it should be noted that Mekler has a reputation as a bit of a prankster on social media, previously sharing fake reaction tweets, so we should possibly take this with a grain of salt. Still, he seems to be sincere – and he is a legitimate writer, director, and producer (it's unclear what role he would've taken on this adaptation).

Mekler has also worked on a Jack Black project before: he was a producer and writer on Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, which sees Black reprise his voice role as Po.

MediEvil, meanwhile, is a cult adventure PlayStation game released in 1998. You play as Sir Daniel Fortesque, an undead knight facing off against the nefarious sorcerer Zarok. In short, it sounds like the perfect fit for Tenacious D.

Black, of course, recently starred in A Minecraft Movie as Steve. His 34-second solo song, 'Steve's Lava Chicken,' recently made it onto the Billboard Hot 100, so who knows how the MediEvil soundtrack would've done. Sadly, it'll always be a what-if...

