Chris Pratt and Charlie Day are already keen for a Super Mario Bros. sequel

The Super Mario Bros. Movie may only just be hitting the big screen, but the stars have already said they’re open to returning for a sequel. Speaking to GamesRadar+, Mario star Chris Pratt and Luigi star Charlie Day were passionate when asked if they’d like to come back.

"Yes, I'd love that," Pratt, who’s no stranger to franchises, says. "Yeah, I'd love to see that." His co-star Day is equally enthusiastic: "It’s so fun to be part of this world and just people love these characters so much. I mean, I would love to keep doing it and Luigi has got a whole mansion he can wander around and be scared in. But I don’t know, I think I’d do as many as they wanted me to do."

In our longer chat with the duo, Pratt also said he’s not worried about signing up for another franchise after leading Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy. "I wouldn’t call it trepidation, I think just a level of excitement," he says of the possibility. "Especially knowing how broad the fanbase is for the Super Mario Bros. and Mario World, you just know the potential there. The only fear you might have is that you just don't want to be responsible for screwing any of this stuff up. You know how passionate fans are, I know how passionate I am about this universe having played so many of these games growing up."

In the first movie, Mario and Luigi are introduced as regular Brooklyn plumbers who fall through a pipe into the Mushroom Kingdom. However, when they’re split up and Luigi falls into Bowser’s grasp, Mario must embark on an epic journey to get his brother back. He has some help along the way too from Princess Peach, Toad, and Donkey Kong.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is in cinemas on April 5. Check out all of the other upcoming video game movies on the way too.