Pixar is bringing back iconic animated blooper reels for new movie Elio, just like in A Bugs Life and Toy Story, and the 90s nostalgia is real

Pixar is taking us way back to the late ‘90s by reintroducing its classic blooper reels made famous by the likes of Toy Story and Monsters Inc., and the nostalgia is real.

After over two decades of omitting blooper reels at the end of their animated movies, Pixar has created a set of outtakes for the upcoming alien movie Elio. The clip, shared on Twitter by DiscussingFilm, shows aliens Ambassador Questa and Lord Grigon messing up their takes, while Ambassador Helix has a piece of the set fall on top of him. Poor little guy. Check out the reel below.

Pixar is bringing back the blooper reels for the first time in 20 years for ‘ELIO’Watch an exclusive clip: pic.twitter.com/i0gF82FmcxJune 11, 2025

Blooper reels are largely a thing of the past, with many movies nowadays opting to show post-credits teases at the end rather than on-set slip-ups. But from the ‘90s to the ‘00s, blooper reels were a big hit. To join in on the fun, Pixar decided to go one step further and, as they didn't have on-camera slip-ups due to their stars being carefully crafted and animated, the studio decided to make its own outtakes.

Although the idea of putting together a reel of computer-animated outtakes was conceived whilst making Toy Story in 1995, the first time an animated blooper reel played on the big screen was at the end of the 1998 movie A Bug’s Life. Fans loved seeing their favorite animated characters show more of their personality and have fun 'off-camera', so the studio decided to repeat the process in Toy Story 2 (1999), Monsters, Inc. (2001), and The Incredibles (2004).

It is not clear why Pixar decided to stop making animated outtakes. It was likely due to the amount of time and effort it takes to create extra animated footage.

(Image credit: Disney Pixar)

Elio follows an alien obsessed young boy of the same name who is desperate to know more about space. "So, when he’s beamed up to the Communiverse, an interplanetary organization with representatives from galaxies far and wide, Elio’s all in for the epic undertaking," reads the official synopsis. "Mistakenly identified as Earth’s leader, Elio must form new bonds with eccentric alien lifeforms, navigate a crisis of intergalactic proportions, and somehow discover who and where he is truly meant to be."

Disney Pixar’s Elio is directed by Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, and Coco’s Adrian Molina. The voice cast includes Yonas Kibreab, Zoe Saldaña, Remy Edgerly, Brad Garrett, Jameela Jamil, and Shirley Henderson.

Elio releases in theaters on June 20, 2025.