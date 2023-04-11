Super Mario Bros. Movie is breaking box office records

It's been a good weekend for the Mushroom Kingdom, with The Super Mario Bros. Movie fulfilling predictions and breaking box office records both in the US and internationally. The movie made $146 million at the US box office over the Easter weekend, which adds up to a domestic total of $204 million and a worldwide sum of $377 million – making it the biggest release of 2023 so far.

Meanwhile, the movie is now the animated title with the second-biggest opening weekend in the US after The Incredibles 2, which made $182 million when it was released in 2018, and it's had the most successful opening of any animated feature worldwide, beating Frozen 2's $358 million for the title.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie follows the titular plumber (voiced by Chris Pratt) and his brother Luigi (Charlie Day) as they find themselves transported from Brooklyn to the Mushroom Kingdom and on a mission to save both worlds from Bowser (Jack Black) and his army. The voice cast also includes Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, and Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, along with a cameo from Nintendo's original Mario voice actor Charles Martinet.