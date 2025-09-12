Ahead of the Nintendo Direct, The Super Mario Bros. Movie sequel title might have leaked

Ahead of the Nintendo Direct, the name of the Super Mario Bros. Movie sequel might have been leaked – and it's certainly an exciting title.

On Twitter, the account Wario64 noticed that the domain supermariogalaxy.movie has seemingly been registered by NBC Universal. That would suggest that the sequel title is named Super Mario Galaxy, which is also the name of the game that introduced Rosalina.

https://t.co/EHknBYD082 (Super Mario Galaxy film) domain also registered by NBC Universal on Sept 3rd.For the first movie, Universal used https://t.co/kT7oaJCDzS for the movie's website (now points to VOD/Disc links since it's been out for years) https://t.co/q0zVL2LsAI pic.twitter.com/2uvjPnIwJQSeptember 11, 2025

But, this isn't necessarily a confirmation. For one thing, NBCUniversal previously seemed to accidentally confirm that the title for the movie would be Super Mario World. We'll just have to wait and see.

The first Super Mario Bros. Movie stars Chris Pratt as Mario and Charlie Day as Luigi, with Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, and Jack Black as Bowser. At the moment, we don't know who'll be back for the sequel, but it seems a safe bet that we'll see these four return to voice their characters again.

The Nintendo Direct will take place today (September 12) at 2pm BST/9am ET/6am PT. This is the first proper Direct since the Nintendo Switch 2 was revealed in April, and we're expecting to see titles like Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, and some mystery 2026 games.

Plus, with the 40th anniversary of Super Mario Bros. approaching, we could get some more Mario-themed news to go along with a potential sequel title. Stay tuned for more.

