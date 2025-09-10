Nintendo finally confirms the first proper Nintendo Direct of the Switch 2 era is coming this Friday

After weeks of rumors, Nintendo has confirmed that a Nintendo Direct will take place this Friday, September 12, at 2pm BST / 9am ET / 6am PT.

Rumors of a Nintendo Direct have swirled for days, and at last a new post on the Nintendo Today app reads: "Tune in on Friday, September 12, for a livestreamed Nintendo Direct - 12.09.2025 presentation." Once added to the in-app calendar, the app also reveals that the presentation will take place at 2pm BST / 9am ET / 6am PT.

Nintendo confirmed in the description for the YouTube stream of the Nintendo Direct that it will be "roughly 60 minutes of information on upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch games." Which makes this just as long as the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal Direct, except we won't have most of the runtime packed with hardware details.

This is set to be a significant one, as it's the company's first proper Direct since the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal back in April and, by extension, the first Switch 2-era Nintendo Direct, with the only ones since then being game-specific or one of the smaller directs like a Partner Showcase or Indie World.

The showcase will almost certainly show off the likes of Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, and some unknown 2026 games. Not to mention we're nearing the 40th anniversary of Super Mario Bros.(which released on September 13, 1985 in Japan), so we could see a surprise release like Super Mario 3D All Stars, which was timed for the 35th anniversary.

Additionally, we're still missing release dates for some major-third party games slated for 2025, like Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Elden Ring (both of which were playable at recent industry shows). And for the real ones in the crowd, we'll hopefully get another look at, and a release date for, 2026 game of the year Rhythm Heaven Groove.

