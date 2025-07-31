Everything announced at the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase July 2025
Octopath Traveler 0! Monster Hunter Stories 3! More!
The latest Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase has come and gone, and it certainly hasn't disappointed if you're a fan of the humble JRPG.
Rumors pointed to it happening, but we did indeed get Octopath Traveler 0 at the show, and it's like it's throwing some Suikoden into the mix. Amusingly, the news came right after another HD-2D Square Enix game, The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales. Elsewhere, you've got other bangers like Monster Hunter Stories 3 and many, many Switch 2 ports. More on that in a bit.
While leaks and rumors regarding this broadcast have been doing the rounds over the past few weeks, it's still interesting that we got one. Over the past few years, Nintendo has favored a September direct, though the launch of the Switch 2 a few months ago does make it logical to hold another direct today. Before today, we only had a showcase for Donkey Kong Bananza.
Was the curse around Silksong finally broken? No, of course not. But still, there was plenty else to get excited about. You can read through the entire live blog to relive each moment, or just scan over the list provided below for the most important news.
More to the point, what will we see today? Nothing has been confirmed yet, of course, though dataminer Billbil-kun has some ideas. According to what they've dug up, we might be getting something called "Octopath Traveller 0."
More to the point, what will we see today? Nothing has been confirmed yet, of course, though dataminer Billbil-kun has some ideas. According to what they've dug up, we might be getting something called "Octopath Traveller 0."
I don't know what that is, but I need it. I want it.
Elsewhere, fans are hopeful that we might get a 1.0 release date for Hades 2, and for decent reason. Developer Supergiant accidentally updated the roguelike with Steam achievements ahead of today's Nintendo Direct before quickly reversing course. Someone has either given the game away or made a goof at a truly unfortunate moment.
if there is a Silksong announcement i will give a FREE steam key for Sands of Hope to everyone’s who responds to this tweet https://t.co/7gWaRQI0e8July 30, 2025
Of course, we can't mention a news showcase and not talk about Hollow Knight's long-awaited Silksong follow-up, could we? Amusingly, one indie dev is tempting fate by offering everyone who responds to his tweet a free copy of their game. For their sake, I certainly hope it's another SKONG no-show.
If you're wondering how the Silksong community is doing, it's seemingly reeling from actual news, as lately we found out the long-awaited Metroidvania will be playable at Gamescom. Naturally, hopes are up that we'll get some SKONG news at today's direct.
Oh dear, this whole Silksong gag looks to be a growing thing. Suppose we'll either leave today happy with some free games to boot, or totally empty handed. At lease some indies are getting some exposure.
Oh dear, this whole Silksong gag looks to be a growing thing. Suppose we'll either leave today happy with some free games to boot, or totally empty handed. At lease some indies are getting some exposure.
Capcom up first
Monster Hunter Stories 3! Coming in 2026 for the Switch 2. Banger of an opening.
Once Upon a Katamari! Another banger. I'm very ready to roll up some more stuff. Coming October 24.
Some more games coming to Switch 2 now. Dragon Ball Sparking Zero coming November 12.
In other banger news, Persona 3 Reload comes to Switch 2 October 23
Another look at Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment. No release date yet, but Nintendo says more information is coming ahead of a Winter release.
Apex Legends is coming to Switch 2 on August 5.
Shut up everyone - there's a wee game called Hela where you're just a lil' mouse exploring the big ol' world. Need I say more? Coming next year.
Anyway, back on the Switch 2 port train. Star Wars Outlaws launches September 4.
Bloober Team's Cronos: New Dawn is also coming to Switch 2!
Square Enix is up
As with a lot of Square Enix games, this 'un is a HD-2D beauty.
The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tale is the name. And a demo is out today!
There it is! Octopath Traveler 0 has been revealed, and it's coming December 4 this year.
Looks to be a little bit Octopath Traveler, a little Dark Cloud, and a little . . . Suikoden. Chat, I'm in.
Well, luckily for those indie devs, no Silksong today. The JRPG sickos among us, though? We're eating good, gang. That's it for the Nintendo Direct, though we'll be sure to report on all the follow-up news at it appears throughout the day.