Everything announced at the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase July 2025

The latest Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase has come and gone, and it certainly hasn't disappointed if you're a fan of the humble JRPG.

Rumors pointed to it happening, but we did indeed get Octopath Traveler 0 at the show, and it's like it's throwing some Suikoden into the mix. Amusingly, the news came right after another HD-2D Square Enix game, The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales. Elsewhere, you've got other bangers like Monster Hunter Stories 3 and many, many Switch 2 ports. More on that in a bit.

While leaks and rumors regarding this broadcast have been doing the rounds over the past few weeks, it's still interesting that we got one. Over the past few years, Nintendo has favored a September direct, though the launch of the Switch 2 a few months ago does make it logical to hold another direct today. Before today, we only had a showcase for Donkey Kong Bananza.

Was the curse around Silksong finally broken? No, of course not. But still, there was plenty else to get excited about. You can read through the entire live blog to relive each moment, or just scan over the list provided below for the most important news.

Everything announced at the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase

Re-watch the Nintendo Direct stream