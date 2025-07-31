Silent Hill 2 remake developer Bloober casually confirms Cronos: The New Dawn release date is imminent during Nintendo Direct, with the new horror game set to release in September
Bloober Team snuck in big news during the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase today – its first original game since the Silent Hill 2 remake came out in 2024, Cronos: The New Dawn, is releasing on September 5, confirming a leak that trickled through a few hours before this morning's livestream.
That leak suggested Cronos would be out on September 5, with optional paid early access, and it's all true: Cronos will indeed offer 48-hour early access starting September 3 for those that preorder its $70 Deluxe Edition, which will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC through the Steam and Epic Games Store. You can only pre-order the survival horror game's $60 Standard Edition for Nintendo Switch 2.
Separate from its Switch 2 reveal, Cronos also received a release date trailer that provides a more close and haunted look at the time travel slimefest.
In the video, the Traveler protagonist – a woman sent on a mission to excavate the past for signs of an apocalyptic illness, the Change – encounters a man enjoying a relaxing moment by a creepy piano, in an old stone building populated with mannequins.
"I've listened to music once," he tells her solemnly. To this mysterious man, alone in a dusty room, things like stories and art make humans a "perfect" anomaly. "This is how I do my own part in saving them," he says.
The release date trailer doesn't offer much more context, so the man leaves things on a cryptic note. Bloober's press release says "these chilling words set the tone for the psychological and physical horrors that await players in Cronos: The New Dawn."
Bloober devs say Cronos: The New Dawn is a "strange combination" of horror greats like Silent Hill, Dead Space, and Bloodborne, but they wanted a sci-fi story "deeper" than a typical Resident Evil: "Not to offend, of course."
