Switch 2 Direct reveals new Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment trailer, but there's still no release date aside from "this winter" as Nintendo says it'll "share more information" later

Today's Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase highlighted a variety of games yet to come to the original Switch console and the newer Switch 2, including Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment.



First revealed during the Switch 2 Direct this recent April as a Legend of Zelda spin-off set before Tears of the Kingdom, Age of Imprisonment left both longtime lore fans and action-packed hack-and-slash game lovers alike excited with its debut trailer. Now, the Hyrule Warriors entry returns to the limelight with yet another sneak peek at its story and fast-paced combat – but still no solid release date, unfortunately.



Just as it did during the last trailer, Nintendo only provides fans with a more general launch window. "We hope you're looking forward to experiencing the canonical events that led to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game when it launches this winter," states the company following today's trailer. Nintendo will, however, give new details soon, saying: "We'll share more information on this title in the future."

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment – Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase 7.31.2025 - YouTube Watch On

For those unaware of how the new Hyrule Warriors ties into Breath of the Wild and its sequel, Tears of the Kingdom, it's all about the Imprisoning War that serves as part of the second game's backstory. It chronicles the betrayal of Ganondorf, leader of the Gerudo, and the foundation of the Hyrule Kingdom as it stands in the mainline 2023 title. Think of it as not only a spin-off, but as a prequel, too.



Age of Imprisonment is being developed by Koei Tecmo "with support from Nintendo" – just like the 2014 original Hyrule Warriors and its follow-up, Age of Calamity. There's no telling when Nintendo will lift the veil on its specific release date or perhaps provide a deeper dive into its intriguing story, but it likely won't be long until they do. After all, winter is mere months away now.



Searching for more new games to look forward to? Here are some of the most exciting upcoming Switch 2 games to mark down on your calendar.