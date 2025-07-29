After 6 years, Hollow Knight: Silksong fans are so used to silkposting on Reddit that they can't quite believe the Gamescom demo is real: "I will never heal from the emotional pain that sub inflicted on me"

Hollow Knight fans are so predisposed to silkposting that the announcement of Silksong at Gamescom has some second-guessing themselves.

Whether or not Hollow Knight: Silksong will ever come out has sent fans spiralling over the years. But now, there's some hope. Team Cherry confirmed a 2025 launch in the Switch 2 direct, and Xbox went one step further by stating the game will be available by the launch of the ROG Xbox Ally handheld. That said, the community is still reeling from the psychic damage caused in 2022 when Xbox implied the game would be out by June 2023 , which it never did.

One look at the Silksong subreddit will give you an idea of that. For years, it's been filled with joke posts claiming the game is out , has been cancelled , has released a demo , is releasing exclusively on PSP, or will be $120 .

So the announcement that Silksong will be playable at Gamescom has players in disbelief. A post about the announcement on the less-unhinged Hollow Knight subreddit is attracting comments from fans who are in shock that, oh my god it's actually real. "Nice try E1331, but I saw it a mile aw- Wait this isn’t r/Silksong …" one user said , while another added "Bait used to b- holy shit this is real." But the lasting emotional damage of the Silksong subreddit will never fade, as one poster puts it : "I was like 'I left r/Silksong, why am I getting it recommended again?!' I will never heal from the emotional pain that sub inflicted on me."

