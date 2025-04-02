Hollow Knight: Silksong will finally launch in 2025, and the long-awaited Metroidvania is also coming to Nintendo Switch 2

SILKSONG MENTIONED!

Hollow Knight: Silksong
The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct mentioned Hollow Knight: Silksong, reiterating that the game very much exists. But that's about it, as there's still no exact release date. We do, however, have confirmation that Silksong will launch in 2025, putting 2026 worries to rest.

Everyone had their clown makeup prepared for today's Nintendo Direct presentation, once again hoping that Hollow Knight: Silksong will finally manifest. For once, we can put it back into the drawer, as Hollow Knight: Silksong was mentioned! For three whole seconds!

The game was only briefly shown during a reel of third-party games coming to the system, and we didn't get much from the new footage, but it was given a year. And after six long years of waiting, even a timeframe as broad as the next 9 months is as refreshing as an oasis in the desert.

Sadly, that was it. There was no actual date given for the game, so you may want to keep that clown makeup close, as we've heard this song before. Back in 2022, the game was shown during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, with Microsoft saying that every game shown would be available within a year of the show, and that was the last time we properly saw much of anything from the game.

There were some recent updates to the Steam store page that led players to believe something was coming soon, but I'm sure many are disappointed that the end isn't in sight just yet. But we're closer than ever. It's real, folks.

Funnily enough, back in February, Nintendo removed Hollow Knight: Silksong's store page from the Nintendo eShop, which many took as a sign of impending news, good or bad. For once, our tin-foil hats served us well.

