Hollow Knight: Silksong fans reach as-yet-unheard-of levels of cope as the Metroidvania's Nintendo Switch store page briefly disappears

The highly anticipated Hollow Knight: Silksong was briefly removed from Nintendo's digital store sending fans into a meltdown before it resurfaced. What could it mean?

Silksong was originally meant to launch sometime in 2023, but has since been delayed . That hasn't stopped all of us clutching at straws, looking for any clues as to when the game will finally come out. We even played what we thought was an ARG last month, but we were only playing ourselves.

This latest development has people scrambling. "Silksong has been removed from Nintendo's website. We're going backwards now," writes one fan on Twitter. "Has it ever been more over," asks another .

"Silksong has been a social experiment orchestrated by Team Cherry that has now concluded. Thank you everyone for your participation," writes one fan on Bluesky . That could be an answer, maybe the devs just want to see how long they can tease us all for.

The page is back up now, and one fan posted a squiggly graph that reads, "it's so over, we're so back," again and again, so that's an insight into how the community's doing mentally right now.

The game's pages on the EU Nintendo store as well as Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation never changed, so we're not sure what happened to the American Switch store page specifically.

The truth is probably a lot more simple and boring. My guess is all the waiting is because game development takes a long time so the team isn't giving any updates until they're 100% sure they can launch the game when they say they will, and the Nintendo page had a minor backend change or a small glitch. Occam's razor is a pretty powerful tool, sometimes.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors