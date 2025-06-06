Hollow Knight: Silksong fans are less OK than ever after Team Cherry confirmed a 2025 launch, with fresh Steam updates pre-Summer Game Fest provoking doubters and believers: "We've come full circle"

Hollow Knight: Silksong has gotten some more updates on its Steam page, and some fans once again reckon the game is going to shadow drop tonight or during Sunday's Xbox Games Showcase.

To call whatever happens to Silksong a shadow drop feels a bit wrong. We've known about the game for years; the only thing we don't know is exactly when it's coming out. Anyways, whatever you want to call the event, people seem to think it'll release tonight or Sunday. Stop me if this sounds familiar.

Certainly not for the first time, some changes have been logged on SteamDB. Four days ago, we got a change to the game's trailer and 10 different languages for its achievements. Last night, we got some operating system changes added. It looks like Silksong can be played on Windows, Mac, and Linux. Act surprised.

The Silksong community reacts to every little breadcrumb with voracity, but these might be more than just crumbs. We did, after all, get confirmation via the Switch 2 Nintendo Direct that the game will launch this year.

Hollow Knight: Silksong got another update on Steam.That's the third update in 4 days. This time supported platforms were added. pic.twitter.com/NKEUdbwhndJune 6, 2025

"It’s fucking happening," writes one fan on Twitter. "My guess is Xbox showcase but it might be today too," replies gaming news Twitter account Okami13_.

The reason people believe it might come on Sunday's Xbox event instead of the main showcase tonight is that Microsoft has been pushing Silksong for a while, so it may want the glory of announcing that it's finally ready to play.

One sane person on the Silksong subreddit is even offering to buy others free copies of the game if we get more news of it tonight. The catch is that you have to help them karma farm by upvoting their post, but hey, it's free.

"We've come full circle," writes another fan. "The silksanity started with checking SteamDB. We had fake news as silkposts. Now, it is about to end. What do we have? Checking SteamDB and fake news for silkposts. We have come full circle. This means that Silksong will be an endless loop of Hornet looping back to Moss Grotto every single time she is about to silk the song or whatever Hornet likes doing. Leth told this to me in my deathbed."

What's on your Summer Game Fest wishlist? I'd like to see a Haze remake announced, but I'm not betting on it.

If you want to keep up with everything that's going on this weekend and beyond, check out the Summer Game Fest 2025 schedule.