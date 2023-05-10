After Silksong's delay, Hollow Knight's chronically chaotic community is surprisingly chill

After news of Hollow Knight: Silksong's delay, Team Cherry's fans are taking the news surprisingly well.

Yesterday on May 9, Team Cherry's marketing and publishing manager, Matthew Griffin, took to Twitter to announce a delay for Hollow Knight: Silksong. Griffin acknowledged that while the sequel was meant to release in the first half of 2023, that's no longer going to be possible, simply because the game has "gotten quite big."

Hey gang, just a quick update about Silksong.We had planned to release in the 1st half of 2023, but development is still continuing. We're excited by how the game is shaping up, and it's gotten quite big, so we want to take the time to make the game as good as we can. Expect…May 10, 2023 See more

Now, one might think the ever-ravenous Hollow Knight fanbase would be beside itself at the news of a Silksong delay. That couldn't be further from the truth, however, as Team Cherry's fans have taken the news in a very calm and orderly fashion, as evidenced by the Hollow Knight: Silksong-dedicated subreddit post just below.

"yay! no more radio silence!" one commenter wrote, and other chimed in with "FINALLY some legit news on the game." Silksong's hopefuls are just quite appreciative that Team Cherry is communicating the delay as openly as possible, rather than going radio-silent on the matter of a release date entirely.

The subreddit post below is just further evidence of everyone being weirdly chill about the whole thing. The Silksong fanbase is often dousing itself in clown makeup when predictions go awry, such as the sequel not showing up at a Nintendo Direct presentation, so it really is surprising they're all being calm about the new delay.

Now we know not when Hollow Knight: Silksong will eventually release, but we know it's coming to PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch platforms at some point. With a delay out of the first half of 2023, it's not unreasonable to expect Silksong to potentially be delayed to some point in 2024 (as a worse-case scenario).

