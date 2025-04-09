"Nintendo has been really good at supporting us": Hollow Knight dev Team Cherry has been on Nintendo's side for at least 7 years, so it's no wonder Silksong is immediately launching on Switch 2

Hollow Knight: Silksong fans – come, sit, take part in the neverending feast of knowledge that developer Team Cherry keeps laying out, however unintentionally. A just-released interview from 2018 reveals the developer has been friendly with Nintendo for a long time, putting more recent news about the two companies' Switch 2 collaboration, affectionately, in context.

"Nintendo has been really good at supporting us and supporting the game," co-director Ari Gibson told Source Gaming at BitSummit 2018, about a month before Hollow Knight received an original Switch port. "So that’s obviously been a really enjoyable process."

"It looks really nice on the Switch and it’s super nice to play," commented co-director William Pellen.

Hollow Knight ultimately sold as many Switch copies as there are seeds in a strawberry, with Team Cherry reaching 250,000 units sold in only two weeks . In its Source Gaming interview, the developer seemed to have been pleasantly prepared for such an outcome, with Gibson saying the port was "very close" to ready at the time, "and we’re very confident in that version. We think it's really nice."

This approach – hazy optimism – has become increasingly familiar to players waiting for Hollow Knight sequel Silksong, which has been mostly confined to the shadows in the years since it was indefinitely delayed. What few updates Team Cherry or its publishers release are often, for fans, disastrously cryptic, though Nintendo seems ready to become Metroidvania series' perfect wingman once again.

After Nintendo loosely suggested that Silksong would come to the Switch 2 during the console's dedicated Direct stream , Silksong marketer Matthew Griffin has now officially confirmed the game will release on both the original Switch and Switch 2 . Team Cherry and Nintendo are best friends forever.

