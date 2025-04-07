New Hollow Knight: Silksong screenshots show just how much Team Cherry's Metroidvania has changed in 6 years, making the remaining wait even worse

Hollow Knight: Silksong developer Team Cherry has seemingly added a new set of screenshots to its listing on the Japanese Nintendo eShop, revealing some of the subtle changes the Metroidvania sequel has undergone over the past six years it's remained a work-in-progress.

First spotted by Hollow Knight enthusiast and indie developer mossbag, the new Silksong screenshots suggest Team Cherry has been working on the game's shadows and vibrancy, at the very least. But unless you're a particularly famished Silksong fan, for whom any pea-sized bit of news tastes like neverending breakfast, you might need to break out the magnifying glass to truly appreciate Silksong's evolution.

The difference between Silksong's apparent current form and the way it looked when it was revealed in a 2019 trailer is… understated. Yeah, let's go with "understated." Mossbag demonstrates in a post on Twitter that commends the game for experiencing "quite the transformation!" while comparing an old and fresh image of the dusty city Bellhart.

This first shot is of Bellhart, a city we first saw in the 2019 reveal trailer. It has seen quite the transformation! pic.twitter.com/ir3HCDsNj2April 7, 2025

The area now seems to offer higher contrast graphics, and it also shows off more dainty changes to details – for example, copper beams of light glow more softly now, like a reflection, whereas, before, they stood out like flashier lightning bugs.

But overall, my eyeballs have determined that Silksong looks as lovely as ever, sure, and otherwise the same. That might make you feel even more impatient to have what seems like a gorgeous, basically finished game in your hands immediately, but some fans – who have been neglected for so long – are just pleased to observe the simple fact that there has been progress in Silksong's development.

"They're deadass marketing the game," says one popular reply on Twitter. "We're getting this game, pals."

