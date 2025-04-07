Hollow Knight: Silksong's biggest fan account is spiralling with all the news we're getting: "There's a part of me that's not ready for the end"

Hollow Knight: Silksong fans have really been put through the ringer these last few years, waiting months at a time for any scrap of news about the anticipated sequel. Now that the game has finally been announced, you'd think they'd all be elated, but Daily Silksong News, an account that's been posting a video every day for over 1,500 days isn't ready for this change.

During the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct , some new footage of Silksong was shown and it was given a release window of 2025, which is more concrete information than we've had in a long, long time.

"In a weird way, there's a part of me that's not ready for the end," tweets Daily Silksong News. They've been diligently posting and uploading YouTube videos every single day for over four years, so even though I'm sure they're delighted that the game is finally due out this year, it's a huge change for them.

In a weird way, there's a part of me that's not ready for the endApril 2, 2025

Of course, instead of posting short, jesting ramblings , they can actually make videos about what's going on with the game and its community. It should be easier as there will actually be news to share.

What's funny is on April 1, just a day before the actual confirmation Silksong would be coming this year, the channel shared an April Fools' Day joke that they'd had a cease and desist and would have to stop posting. Little did they know they'd be able to post way more the very next day.

Since the reveal, they've been spiralling a little on Twitter. Maybe this feast of news after the years of famine has left them with too much to choose from. With captions such as "just like back then just like back then" and "ypouy," I hope they manage to get their hands on the game soon.

