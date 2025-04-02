As Hollow Knight Silksong makes a blink-and-you'll-miss-it reemergence for Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox reminds everyone the Metroidvania is still day one on Game Pass

Hollow Knight
For once, Hollow Knight: Silksong hopefuls can put away the clown makeup that accompanies every major video game showcase, as the Metroidvania actually did make a very brief appearance amid today's Nintendo Switch 2 Direct news. While the reveal confirmed Silksong will be coming to Switch 2, Xbox wants you remember it's still coming to Game Pass, too.

"REMINDER – Hollow Knight: Silksong arrives day one on Game Pass," the official Xbox Game Pass account said on Twitter shortly after the Switch 2 presentation. The game was confirmed as a day one Game Pass launch way back at the Xbox Games Showcase in 2022, but that event also suggested that Silksong would be launching in less than 12 months. Clearly, plans change, but at least the Game Pass part is still true.

This tweet marks the fourth tiny crumb of Silksong news to see the light of day within the past month, and four crumbs equals a veritable feast for long-suffering Hollow Knight fanatics. First, we had Xbox calling Silksong an "upcoming game," then the Steam page got an update, then there was five seconds of gameplay in today's Direct, and now Xbox is reconfirming its previous Game Pass announcement. Yes, we're using a liberal definition of "news" here, but Silksong fans can't afford to be choosy.

The one big thing in all of this is the apparent fact that Hollow Knight: Silksong is actually set to launch sometime in 2025. Silksong fans have suffered enough heartbreak to not trust that vague launch window, but I have to think that, by now, Team Cherry would only commit to a release year if the studio was truly willing to commit to it.

Day 1,251: Hollow Knight's strongest soldier has been fighting the boss version of Silksong star Hornet every day for over 3 years, and watching them master the Metroidvania in real time is truly amazing.

