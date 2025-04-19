Nearly 4 years later, Hollow Knight: The Sanctuary, an expansion-sized mod resurfaces right on the heels of long-awaited Silksong news

Hollow Knight Silksong's quiet road to release has become somewhat infamous as years go by and fans wait twiddling their thumbs (and sometimes applying maybe-metaphorical clown make up). But the wait is almost over. Hollow Knight Silksong is apparently coming out this year. And a Hollow Knight mod that's been just as tight-lipped as the main game has also, coincidentally, broken its silence.

Hollow Knight: The Sanctuary, an expansion-sized fan-made mod, was properly announced to lots of hype with a swanky trailer in 2021. Nearly four years later and hot off the recent Silksong news, main modder Stizzl has given an update on the massively ambitious project.

Hollow Knight: The Sanctuary - Teaser Trailer (Fanmade Expansion) - YouTube Watch On

Seemingly responding to speculation about the mod's cancellation, Stizzl simply tweeted: "A secret, well-kept over the years: The Sanctuary is alive," alongside a clip of the project's fast, platforming combat.

"Thank you to the manyyyyy people who have already applied to become a playtester," Stizzl wrote shortly after calling for testers. "For now, we will not need any more applications but we hope you will stay tuned to learn more about this mod in the coming weeks!"

The Sanctuary promises to take players to an all-new area where new friends, foes, and hopefully giant bosses await. The mega-mod also features all-new music, platforming challenges, and a tragic-sounding story about the bug-people who looked for sanctuary in, err, The Sanctuary.

At the time of its announcement, The Sanctuary seemed like a sweet way to pass the time while waiting for Silksong to come out. Now that Team Cherry's official sequel has a 2025 release window, it looks like fans' (im)patience has been rewarded with Hollow Knight overload - you can never have too much Hollow Knight, right?

"Nintendo has been really good at supporting us": Hollow Knight dev Team Cherry has been on Nintendo's side for at least 7 years, so it's no wonder Silksong is immediately launching on Switch 2