Hollow Knight Silksong fans and Switch 2 hopefuls prepare their clown makeup ahead of Nintendo Direct

Nintendo Direct time is nearly here again, and as is tradition fans have begun setting themselves up for inevitable disappointments.

The announcement for tomorrow's Direct says that it will feature "roughly 40 minutes of information mostly focused on Nintendo Switch games launching in the first half of 2023." It's a safe bet that we'll get new information on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, as well as Bayonetta Origins and Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe, all of which are scheduled to be out by May.

If you look at the community reaction to the event, however, the bets are getting downright reckless. Hollow Knight Silksong fans are gluttons for punishment, but I will at least give them the benefit of the doubt since there were hints of Silksong releasing by June 2023. But, like, there are new forum posts (opens in new tab) getting excited over the fact that Silksong has a Switch eShop page - a page that has been there, unchanged, for a year.

Beyond that, well… if you can imagine Nintendo announcing it, fans are wantonly speculating about it. Advance Wars 1+2 shadowdrop (opens in new tab) during the show? A bigger look (opens in new tab) at Pikmin 4? An acknowledgement (opens in new tab) of Metroid Prime 4's existence? Old rumors like the Metroid Prime remasters and Game Boy titles for Nintendo Switch Online are coming home to roost, too. One thing everyone's sure about - there will be more farming games.

Then, there's speculation about Switch 2. Most fans are - quite reasonably - laughing off the idea of Nintendo's next hardware being announced at this event, but the age of the Switch and the long-standing rumors about its successor means that people are still discussing the possibility. I honestly can't even tell who's joking anymore.

Nintendo World mentionMother 3Diddy Kong Racing for N64 virtualNew Mario gameNew Waluigi GameSwitch 2/pro announcedNew smash title, not under SakuraiPokemon DLC or announcement for next titleNo silksongMario battle royaleNew RaymanFebruary 7, 2023 See more

4K 120FPS SWITCH 2 PRO? https://t.co/t2uJNM4zoZFebruary 7, 2023 See more

Switch 2!Here it comes! pic.twitter.com/ggffGiAptHFebruary 7, 2023 See more

Really, you should just take after Reddit user Popple06 (opens in new tab)'s example. "I'm going to keep my expectations low by only expecting Metriod Prime 4, Pikmin 4 release date, new 3D Mario, new DK game, Nintendo to pay off my credit cards, and world peace to be solved." At least some folks have their heads on straight.

I can reveal with some confidence that the Direct will feature information on upcoming Switch games.